17 die of C-19, 1,842 infected in 24 hours





The total number of deaths has now reached 6,021 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,842 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,16,006, added the release.

A total of 15,225 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,891 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,33,588 and the recovery rate at 80.19 percent.

Among the 17 deceased, 14 were men and three women, while one was within 41-50 years old, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years old, added the release.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.

So far, 2,404,902 tests have been carried out, including 15,225 new tests, and 17.3 percent of them have turned out to be positive.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,442.69 infections, 1,958.75 recoveries and 35.35 deaths per million.

The number of global coronavirus cases approached 48 million on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, the death toll from the virus climbed to 1,223,456 while the total caseload climbed to 47,997,816 in the morning.

The US has the highest case tally in the world at 9.4 million and highest death toll at 233,651.

India is second in the number of cases (8.3 million) and third in deaths at 123,611.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March. There is currently no vaccine for the virus.















