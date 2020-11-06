Govt to buy 30m Oxford vaccine from India





Additional secretary to Health Service Division Mostafa Kamal and representatives from Serum Institute and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited of Bangladesh signed the MoU at the Health Ministry in presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday.

As per the MoU, Serum institute will provide SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine) to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL).

The Health Minister said, "Once the vaccine is developed, the Serum Institute will provide three crore doses of vaccine in the first phase, and BPL will bring it to Bangladesh."

"We would be able to provide the vaccine to 1.5 crore people once it's available in Bangladesh as two shots of vaccine is needed for one person," he said.

The process to bring Oxford/ Astrazeneca Vaccine will start in January next, said Zahid adding that a decision was taken in principle that Serum Institute will provide the vaccine at the same price they would procure.

Zahid Maleque on Sunday said discussions are underway with different countries for procuring Coronavirus vaccines once those are available.

"Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will soon be signed with those companies that are currently in the advanced stage of vaccine production," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The ministry has adequate funds for procuring vaccines and more will be sought from the Finance Ministry, if necessary, he said.

"Everyone won't get the vaccine at a time as it'll be distributed in groups. The country has all the preparations to fight the second wave of Covid-19," Zahid Maleque said.















