Shawkat Ali on life support

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Col (retd) Shawkat Ali, former Deputy Speaker and one of the accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, has been put on life support
at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital on Thursday. Suffering from multiple old age-related complications including kidney and heart related problems, Shawkat Ali was admitted at the Dhaka CMH on October 29, Udoy Shawkat Ali, grandson of the former deputy speaker, said.
Shawkat Ali, 83, is also suffering from pneumonia, he also said. Col (retd) Shawkat Ali was elected MP from Shariatpur-2 constituency six times.     -Agencies


