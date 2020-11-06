

Shawkat Ali on life support

at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital on Thursday. Suffering from multiple old age-related complications including kidney and heart related problems, Shawkat Ali was admitted at the Dhaka CMH on October 29, Udoy Shawkat Ali, grandson of the former deputy speaker, said.

Shawkat Ali, 83, is also suffering from pneumonia, he also said. Col (retd) Shawkat Ali was elected MP from Shariatpur-2 constituency six times. -Agencies















