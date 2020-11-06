Suspended ASP Shakib seeks bail in ‘dowry’case

Suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nazmus Shakib on Thursday filed a petition with the High Court seeking bail in connection with a case lodged by his wife over the allegations of feticide, torture and demanding dowry.

The petition was filed before the HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice K M Zahid Sarwar. Petitioner's lawyer Adv Ishrat Hasan confirmed the matter to the media. Earlier, Nari-o-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal-6 Judge Abdullah Al Mamun sent Nazmus Shakib to jail on September 15 in this case.

Earlier, on August 18, the HC granted four weeks of ad interim bail to Nazmus Shakib in the case. As per the HC order, Nazmus Shakib had to surrender to the trial court after the four-week period had elapsed. On June 4, Nazmus Shakib's wife Ishrat Rahman filed the case with Ramna Police Station against him with the assistance of Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan. In March 2017, Ishrat Rahman was married to Nazmus Shakib. After the marriage, the accused and his parents allegedly tortured her repeatedly demanding dowry. As a result of the torture, the victim was forced to have an abortion in July 2019, according to the case statement.

Nazmus Shakib was working at APBN specialized training centre in Kagrachhari district. Later he was recently fired from service following her wife's application. Earlier, he had worked at the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarters.