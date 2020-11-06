Testimony recording concludes

Testimony recording against in the case filed over the rape of a DU student at Kurmitola in the capital at the beginning of the year was completed on Thursday.

Judge Al mamun of of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 ended recording statements after taking deposition of three witnesses including Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.

On January 5, a female student of DU was raped by Md Manju while she was walking from Kurmitola bus stand to a friend's house near Shewra Rail Gate in the capital around 7:30pm after getting off a university bus.







