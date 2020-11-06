Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020
Kurmitola Rape Case

Testimony recording concludes

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Testimony recording against in the case filed over the rape of a DU student at Kurmitola in the capital at the beginning of the year was completed on Thursday.
Judge Al mamun of of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 ended recording statements after taking deposition of three witnesses including Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.
On January 5, a female student of DU was raped by Md Manju while she was walking from Kurmitola bus stand to a friend's house near Shewra Rail Gate in the capital around 7:30pm after getting off a university bus.


