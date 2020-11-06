

Minister Imran Ahmad tests C-19 positive

However, he has not shown any major symptom yet and has been placed on isolation at his residence in Dhaka, his personal secretary Ahmad Kabir said on Thursday. The minster gave sample for Covid-19 test at the icddr,b in the capital yesterday and his test report came positive around noon on Thursday, Kabir said.

An Awami League lawmaker from Sylhet-4 (Jaintapur, Gowainghat, Companiganj) constituency, Imran Ahmad is serving his sixth term as a lawmaker, according to the ministry website.

