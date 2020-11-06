Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No water-logging in Ctg city from next year: Project Director

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: People of the port city of Chattogram will see no more water-logging in the next year after completion of Tk5, 616 crore project, said the Project Director.
The mega project titled 'Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram' was undertaken at a cost of Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali, the Project Director hoped that the people of Chattogram would be relieved from water-logging problem in the next rainy season.
Shah Ali said, "More than 50 percent work of the project has so far been completed at a cost of over Tk2000 crore."
He said the deadline for the project expired on June this year. Later the time was extended to June 22.
He told the Daily Observer that the government undertook the mega at a cost of Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding water-logging problem in the city.
The work of the project, however, started in 2018.
Lt Col Shah Ali said the retaining wall of 34 canals had so far been completed. With the completion of the construction of retaining wall, all the canals will be re-excavated.
Besides, the construction of 38 among 54 bridges and culverts has been completed this year, he said.
Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains of 40 Wards of the Chattogram City Corporation have so far been done with the constructions of five sluice gates in the estuary of five canals nearing completion.
The Bangladesh Army was entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.
All 36 canals will be dug out to protect the city dwellers from the curse of water-logging.
The project works include re-excavation of 36 canals within the city areas, construction of 12 sluice gates and pump house at the estuary of six canals, construction of six culverts, procurement of necessary equipment, cleaning of 320-km-long existing drains, construction of retaining wall of 178 kilometres, construction of 48 girder bridges, re-excavation of all existing drains in 302-km area and installation of 880 electric poles.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister Imran Ahmad tests  C-19 positive
No water-logging in Ctg city from next year: Project Director
Master plan for Dhaka city underway: Taposh
Govt pushing country towards ‘darkness’: BNP
219 returnees from abroad discharged from case
Crescent Diagnostic Centre fined Tk 17 lakh
69 crop godowns handed over to Agri-Ministry
Cable operators take Star Group channels off air


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft