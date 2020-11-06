No water-logging in Ctg city from next year: Project Director





The mega project titled 'Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram' was undertaken at a cost of Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali, the Project Director hoped that the people of Chattogram would be relieved from water-logging problem in the next rainy season.

Shah Ali said, "More than 50 percent work of the project has so far been completed at a cost of over Tk2000 crore."

He said the deadline for the project expired on June this year. Later the time was extended to June 22.

He told the Daily Observer that the government undertook the mega at a cost of Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding water-logging problem in the city.

The work of the project, however, started in 2018.

Lt Col Shah Ali said the retaining wall of 34 canals had so far been completed. With the completion of the construction of retaining wall, all the canals will be re-excavated.

Besides, the construction of 38 among 54 bridges and culverts has been completed this year, he said.

Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains of 40 Wards of the Chattogram City Corporation have so far been done with the constructions of five sluice gates in the estuary of five canals nearing completion.

The Bangladesh Army was entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.

All 36 canals will be dug out to protect the city dwellers from the curse of water-logging.

The project works include re-excavation of 36 canals within the city areas, construction of 12 sluice gates and pump house at the estuary of six canals, construction of six culverts, procurement of necessary equipment, cleaning of 320-km-long existing drains, construction of retaining wall of 178 kilometres, construction of 48 girder bridges, re-excavation of all existing drains in 302-km area and installation of 880 electric poles.















