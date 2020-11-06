Govt pushing country towards â€˜darknessâ€™: BNP

Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:34 AM
Govt pushing country towards 'darkness': BNP

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the government is pushing the country towards "darkness by holding people hostage".
"Whose interests are they (govt) now protecting? The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The price of each item has tripled or quadrupled…they've formed a syndicate which is looting all the profits," he said.
Fakhrul came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Tariqul Islam Smriti Sangsad, marking the second death anniversary of former minister and BNP standing committee member Tariqul Islam. The BNP leader said, "The salaries of the government officials have been raised by three to four times. Have the incomes of our farmers, labourers and small traders increased? They've, in fact, become almost paupers during this corona period. There're now many people who can't eat two square meals a day. You (govt) have now created that situation. You're pushing the country towards darkness by taking people hostage."
Fakhrul said the government is giving people a false impression about the country's GDP growth resorting to lies. "Go to neutral economists and they'll tell you the facts. Go to a farmer, rickshaw-puller, and labourer, and ask how they are leading their lives!"     -UNB


