Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CMM Court Informs HC

219 returnees from abroad discharged from case

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka on Thursday informed the High Court that it discharged 219 Bangladeshi returnees from a case filed under section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
As a result, they won't have to appear at the court for hearings in this case.
A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman then disposed of the rule regarding the matter which was issued earlier.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.
On October 8, the HC had asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to explain why the proceedings are still continuing against them under the section of the CrPC.
The court also directed the Investigating Officer of Turag Police Station to appear before it to explain why 219 returnees from three Gulf countries were detained under section 54.
Earlier, on October 22, the HC stayed an investigation under section 54 of the CrPC for three months against 83 Bangladeshi workers who returned from Vietnam and Qatar.
The 219 migrants were detained following their quarantine period under section 54 after returning home from the gulf country. They were detained for suspicious activities while in quarantine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister Imran Ahmad tests  C-19 positive
No water-logging in Ctg city from next year: Project Director
Master plan for Dhaka city underway: Taposh
Govt pushing country towards ‘darkness’: BNP
219 returnees from abroad discharged from case
Crescent Diagnostic Centre fined Tk 17 lakh
69 crop godowns handed over to Agri-Ministry
Cable operators take Star Group channels off air


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft