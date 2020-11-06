219 returnees from abroad discharged from case





As a result, they won't have to appear at the court for hearings in this case.

A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman then disposed of the rule regarding the matter which was issued earlier.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

On October 8, the HC had asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to explain why the proceedings are still continuing against them under the section of the CrPC.

The court also directed the Investigating Officer of Turag Police Station to appear before it to explain why 219 returnees from three Gulf countries were detained under section 54.

Earlier, on October 22, the HC stayed an investigation under section 54 of the CrPC for three months against 83 Bangladeshi workers who returned from Vietnam and Qatar.

The 219 migrants were detained following their quarantine period under section 54 after returning home from the gulf country. They were detained for suspicious activities while in quarantine.















