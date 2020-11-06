Video
Home Back Page

Crescent Diagnostic Centre fined Tk 17 lakh

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fined the Crescent Diagnostic and Consultation Centre and Pharmacies Tk17 lakh and jailed two persons on charges of various irregularities, reported BSS.
The team of RAB raided the pharmacy in Uttara on Wednesday night. The RAB team also recovered date-expired medicines from the pharmacy.
RAB's Executive Magistrate Polash Kumar Bosu told the BSS during the drive two persons were awarded penalty on charge of keeping date-expired and unapproved drugs.
Pharmacy Manager Shamsuzzoha was fined Tk5 lakh and a salesman Habibur Rahman was fined Tk2 lakh or in case of non-payment three-month jail for each.
Meanwhile, the mobile court imposed a fine of Tk10 lakh on lab in-charge of the Crescent Diagnostic and Consultation Centre Nayan Roy or three-month jail for the failure to make the payment, for conducting various tests with date-expired materials.
The magistrate said there was an allegation that a newborn died there due to the lack of proper treatment there.
Besides, allegations of using date-expired drugs and doing surgery without doctors and inexperienced staff were proved during the drive.  
Senior officials of the Health Directorate and RAB-2 were present during the drive.


