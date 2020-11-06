Crescent Diagnostic Centre fined Tk 17 lakh





The team of RAB raided the pharmacy in Uttara on Wednesday night. The RAB team also recovered date-expired medicines from the pharmacy.

RAB's Executive Magistrate Polash Kumar Bosu told the BSS during the drive two persons were awarded penalty on charge of keeping date-expired and unapproved drugs.

Pharmacy Manager Shamsuzzoha was fined Tk5 lakh and a salesman Habibur Rahman was fined Tk2 lakh or in case of non-payment three-month jail for each.

Meanwhile, the mobile court imposed a fine of Tk10 lakh on lab in-charge of the Crescent Diagnostic and Consultation Centre Nayan Roy or three-month jail for the failure to make the payment, for conducting various tests with date-expired materials.

The magistrate said there was an allegation that a newborn died there due to the lack of proper treatment there.

Besides, allegations of using date-expired drugs and doing surgery without doctors and inexperienced staff were proved during the drive.

Senior officials of the Health Directorate and RAB-2 were present during the drive.

















