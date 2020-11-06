69 crop godowns handed over to Agri-Ministry





The LGED will build 106 upazila farmers training center in 47 districts of eight divisions of the country.

To build the training centers for Agriculture Ministry, a separate deal was signed. LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Haque signed the deal.

Country's farmers who are meeting up the demands for food for around 17 crore people will be provided necessary training so that they grow and preserve more food grains for ensuring food security.

DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf and LGED Chief Engineer Abdur Rashid Khan signed the deal on behalf of their respective authorities in presence of Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque and Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md. Tajul Islam.

While addressing the programme, Abdur Razzaque said his ministry wanted to build more crop godowns for the country's farmers as the model is a very successful one.

The farmers can keep their crops in the godowns paying necessary rent and sell their crops when they need to sell.

The activities of building more crop gowdowns and farmers training center will be extended in future, he added.

According to the organizers, the activities of food grain godowns are now going on in 27 districts including Rangpur, Sherpur, Magura and Barishal region.

Activities of a total of 81 crops godowns are now going on in 56 upazilas. Of those, DAM owns 12 godowns while it uses 69 godowns of LGED on rental basis. Each of the godowns has a capacity of keeping 250 metric tonnes of food grain.









Farmers can borrow money from banks keeping their grain in the godowns. On an average 4,365 farmers get around Tk 6.05 crore loans every season keeping around 5,000 tonnes of grain there.

Farmers can borrow 80 percent of their grain price as loan from the banks and pay the money back after selling their grain.



The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division (LGD) handed over its 69 crop godowns across the country to the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) under the Agriculture Ministry. While handing over the crop godowns, the two authorities - LGED and DAM - on Thursday signed an agreement at a programme held at Agriculture Ministry at Secretariat in Dhaka.The LGED will build 106 upazila farmers training center in 47 districts of eight divisions of the country.To build the training centers for Agriculture Ministry, a separate deal was signed. LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Haque signed the deal.Country's farmers who are meeting up the demands for food for around 17 crore people will be provided necessary training so that they grow and preserve more food grains for ensuring food security.DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf and LGED Chief Engineer Abdur Rashid Khan signed the deal on behalf of their respective authorities in presence of Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque and Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md. Tajul Islam.While addressing the programme, Abdur Razzaque said his ministry wanted to build more crop godowns for the country's farmers as the model is a very successful one.The farmers can keep their crops in the godowns paying necessary rent and sell their crops when they need to sell.The activities of building more crop gowdowns and farmers training center will be extended in future, he added.According to the organizers, the activities of food grain godowns are now going on in 27 districts including Rangpur, Sherpur, Magura and Barishal region.Activities of a total of 81 crops godowns are now going on in 56 upazilas. Of those, DAM owns 12 godowns while it uses 69 godowns of LGED on rental basis. Each of the godowns has a capacity of keeping 250 metric tonnes of food grain.Farmers can borrow money from banks keeping their grain in the godowns. On an average 4,365 farmers get around Tk 6.05 crore loans every season keeping around 5,000 tonnes of grain there.Farmers can borrow 80 percent of their grain price as loan from the banks and pay the money back after selling their grain.