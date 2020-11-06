Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

69 crop godowns handed over to Agri-Ministry

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division (LGD) handed over its 69 crop godowns across the country to the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) under the Agriculture Ministry. While handing over the crop godowns, the two authorities - LGED and DAM - on Thursday signed an agreement at a programme held at Agriculture Ministry at Secretariat in Dhaka.
The LGED will build 106 upazila farmers training center in 47 districts of eight divisions of the country.
To build the training centers for Agriculture Ministry, a separate deal was signed. LGD Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Haque signed the deal.
Country's farmers who are meeting up the demands for food for around 17 crore people will be provided necessary training so that they grow and preserve more food grains for ensuring food security.
DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf and LGED Chief Engineer Abdur Rashid Khan signed the deal on behalf of their respective authorities in presence of Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque and Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md. Tajul Islam.
While addressing the programme, Abdur Razzaque said his ministry wanted to build more crop godowns for the country's farmers as the model is a very successful one.
The farmers can keep their crops in the godowns paying necessary rent and sell their crops when they need to sell.
The activities of building more crop gowdowns and farmers training center will be extended in future, he added.
According to the organizers, the activities of food grain godowns are now going on in 27 districts including Rangpur, Sherpur, Magura and Barishal region.
Activities of a total of 81 crops godowns are now going on in 56 upazilas. Of those, DAM owns 12 godowns while it uses 69 godowns of LGED on rental basis. Each of the godowns has a capacity of keeping 250 metric tonnes of food grain.




Farmers can borrow money from banks keeping their grain in the godowns. On an average 4,365 farmers get around Tk 6.05 crore loans every season keeping around 5,000 tonnes of grain there.
Farmers can borrow 80 percent of their grain price as loan from the banks and pay the money back after selling their grain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minister Imran Ahmad tests  C-19 positive
No water-logging in Ctg city from next year: Project Director
Master plan for Dhaka city underway: Taposh
Govt pushing country towards ‘darkness’: BNP
219 returnees from abroad discharged from case
Crescent Diagnostic Centre fined Tk 17 lakh
69 crop godowns handed over to Agri-Ministry
Cable operators take Star Group channels off air


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft