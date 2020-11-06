Cable operators take Star Group channels off air





It subsequently stopped airing the channels, namely Star Plus, Star Jalsa, Star Gold, National Geographic and Life OK, from 6pm Thursday, according to COAB.

On the non-COAB members who are still broadcasting the channels, Parvez said, "We have asked them shut down the channels, and due to this, as much as 75 percent of the audience in the country and about 90 percent of Dhaka are now unable to view the channels." -bdnews24.com















Bangladeshi cable operators have taken Star Group television channels off air after failing to resolve their dispute with pay channel provider Jadoo Vision Ltd. The Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh or COAB had threatened to shut down the broadcast of Star channels unless Jadoo Vision re-established signal of the channels on its networks.It subsequently stopped airing the channels, namely Star Plus, Star Jalsa, Star Gold, National Geographic and Life OK, from 6pm Thursday, according to COAB.On the non-COAB members who are still broadcasting the channels, Parvez said, "We have asked them shut down the channels, and due to this, as much as 75 percent of the audience in the country and about 90 percent of Dhaka are now unable to view the channels." -bdnews24.com