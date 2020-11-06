DU to celebrate centenary of founding day





With the theme 'Achieving sustainable goals and building a university suitable for fourth industrial revolution and creating skilled human resources', the centenary celebration focuses on three basic things - improving quality of education and development of overall environment, basic practical research and publications and strengthening the field of international cooperation.

The programmes include formulating master plan for ensuring quality education and expanding the area of research, publishing two fundamental books, modernizing the laboratories, organizing national and international seminars and conferences, setting up an centenary monument, issuing special souvenir, organising essay writing competition on 'Dhaka University at centenary: achievements and expectations, arranging cultural programmes, photography competition and publishing of poetry.

The information was revealed on Thursday at a press conference at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

DU Pro-VC (Admin) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, DU Pro-VC (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, teachers and officials were present at the press conference, among others.















