4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash

Four Bangladeshi workers were killed and dozens of others injured in a road accident in the Pail area near Port Louise on Thursday morning.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Rezina Ahmed, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Mauritius, said they would ensure compensation for the deceased workers.

All of them were workers of construction company Hybec partner. The accident occurred when they were going to work in the morning around 7:30am.

The driver of the bus lost control and crashed into a bus terminal.






