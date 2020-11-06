96 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: A total of 96 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the 24 hours till Thursday morning after testing 1029 samples in seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 85 are from Chattogram city and 11 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 21,556 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said. -BSS