Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Home City News

10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Ten more people were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
All of them were recorded in Dhaka.
Currently, 43 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals -- 40 of them in Dhaka alone.
Since January this year, the health authorities recorded 685 dengue cases and 637 of them have recovered, it said.
Bangladesh saw a massive outbreak of dengue last year and many feared that a similar situation this year amid the coronavirus pandemic would put extraordinary pressure on the country's health system.
According to official figures, Bangladesh recorded 101,354 dengue cases last year and 179 people were killed by the mosquito-borne disease.    -UNB


