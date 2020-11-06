Video
DMP bans carrying arms, explosives in Parliament area

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on carrying all kinds of firearms, explosives and other harmful objects around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban from Saturday midnight ahead of the special session of the 11th parliament.
The special session will begin from Sunday to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The restriction will remain in force until the prorogation of the session.
Besides, there will be restriction on holding any kind of rally and procession during the time.
DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has imposed some restrictions to maintain law and order in and around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to ensure a smooth session, said a DMP media release on Thursday afternoon.
The restricted areas are: Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh road to Bangla Motor crossing via Old Airport Road, Western part of Bangla Motor link road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, Eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi-16 (old 27) link road on Mirpur road, Rokeya Sarani link road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, Eastern part of Indira road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and restricted area of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the area.    -UNB


