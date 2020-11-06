

RU former VC Prof Altaf dies

RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: Former Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Altaf Hossain breathed his last at his residence at Upashahar area in Rajshahi city on Thursday. He was around 75.He left behind his wife, two daughters and one son and scores of students, academic colleagues and host relatives to mourn his death. A RU release said Prof Hossain was Pro-VC from August 27, 1994 to October 7, 1996 and VC from June 5, 2005 to May 15, 2008.During his long academic career in the Department of Zoology from 1973 to 2010, Prof Hossain supervised around 32 PhD and significant number of M. Phil and post-graduation research. -BSS