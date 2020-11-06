Chemistry Olympiad at DU today

The 10th Bangladesh Chemistry Olympiad (BChO) will be held virtually today on the Dhaka University campus.

More than 2300 students will participate in this Olympiad from all over Bangladesh, said a press release here today.

The online examination of participants will be conducted from Mukaram Hussain Khundker Biggan Bhaban (Room No. 324, 2nd Floor) of DU chemistry department.

Organizers of the Olympiad said without chemistry education the development of science and protection of environment is impossible. -BSS







