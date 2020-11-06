Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Youth gets jail unto death for violating schoolgirl

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

KUSHTIA, Nov 5: A Kushtia court on Thursday sentenced a young man to jail unto death for violating a schoolgirl after abduction in 2019.
The convict is Yeasin Molla, 25, son of Ishak Molla of Charkhajura village in Jhenaidah upazila.
Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Mashier Rahman handed down the verdict.
The court also fined him Tk 1.5 lakh, in default, to suffer nine months more in rigorous imprisonment.
According to the case statement, Yeasin abducted the class VIII schoolgirl from Bahadurpur Mafer Ali High School in Bheramara upazila and violated her on September 15, 2019.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
96 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
DMP bans carrying arms, explosives in Parliament area
RU former VC Prof Altaf dies
Chemistry Olympiad at DU today
Youth gets jail unto death for violating schoolgirl
Army rejects ‘unwanted’ retired officers’ propaganda
20 shops burned in Bandarban fire


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft