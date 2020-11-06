Youth gets jail unto death for violating schoolgirl

KUSHTIA, Nov 5: A Kushtia court on Thursday sentenced a young man to jail unto death for violating a schoolgirl after abduction in 2019.

The convict is Yeasin Molla, 25, son of Ishak Molla of Charkhajura village in Jhenaidah upazila.

Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Mashier Rahman handed down the verdict.

The court also fined him Tk 1.5 lakh, in default, to suffer nine months more in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the case statement, Yeasin abducted the class VIII schoolgirl from Bahadurpur Mafer Ali High School in Bheramara upazila and violated her on September 15, 2019. -UNB







