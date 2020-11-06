Army rejects ‘unwanted’ retired officers’ propaganda

Some unwanted army personnel are spreading propaganda and defaming Bangladesh Army using social media from abroad, claims an ISPR press release on Wednesday. Bangladesh army rejects such hetefull behaviour of that retired army personnel.

The release said, "Retirement from the army is a regular process. A retired army person always feels pride to identify themself as ex-army person and used to live a disciplined life. But if any army person lives undisciplined life and defames army, then army authority declares the person as unwanted at all of the cantonments in the county for correction." The release said that Bangladesh army has been serving the county with dignity and patriotism for 49 years. Army is always ready to sacrifice for the sovereignty of the country.







