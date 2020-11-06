Thousands flock to watch boat race at Mohammadpur

Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020
Countryside

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Nov 5: Thousands of people flocked on the embankment of the Madhumati River in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district to watch a traditional boat race.
The completion was held in the river along the Sheikh Hasina Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Upazila Krira Sangstha arranged the competition where Lawmaker from Magura-2 Constituency Dr Sree Baren Shikder was present as chief guest.
Deputy Commissioner Ashraful Alam, Superintendent of Police Khan Muhammad Rezwan, Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Abdullahil Kafi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ramananda Pal, among others, were also present in the programme.
A village fair was also held on the occasion of the popular game.




People of different age groups started to throng the banks of the river to enjoy the rural traditional game since Wednesday morning which started at 4pm, reports our local correspondent attending the competition.
A total of 15 boats from nearby districts participated in the competition.
Boat of Abdus Salam Murshidi of Terokhada Upazila of Khulna won the race while boat of Mokhles Molla of Alfadanga Upazila of Faridpur and boat of Harni Majhi of Gopalganj secured second and third position respectively.
The winners received Tk 30,000, Tk 20,000 and Tk 15,000 respectively as well as crests.



