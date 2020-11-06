Human chain demands rescue of missing man





Victim's family members and villagers arranged the human chain at Hatmagura Village in Jorkhali Union of the upazila.

In the human chain they complained one Md Biozid, 24, son of Md Abdul Khan of the same village, had offered to marry the minor daughter of missing Razman Ali three months back. As Ramzan turned down the proposal, Biozid and his uncle Selim Khan threatened Ramzan in various ways.

They claimed Ramzan Ali might have been kidnapped and killed.

Following the missing, Md Shahidul Islam, elder brother of Ramzan, filed a case with Madarganj Police Station (PS) on October 27. Earlier he also lodged a general with the PS on October 23.

The participants urged the law enforcers to rescue him and take action against the criminals immediately.









Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Samiul Alam said police are investigating the matter.





