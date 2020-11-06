Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Human chain demands rescue of missing man

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Nov 5: A human chain was formed in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday, demanding rescue of Ramzan Ali Gudu who went missing on October 22 last.
Victim's family members and villagers arranged the human chain at Hatmagura Village in Jorkhali Union of the upazila.
In the human chain they complained one Md Biozid, 24, son of Md Abdul Khan of the same village, had offered to marry the minor daughter of missing Razman Ali three months back. As Ramzan turned down the proposal, Biozid and his uncle Selim Khan threatened Ramzan in various ways.
They claimed Ramzan Ali might have been kidnapped and killed.
Following the missing, Md Shahidul Islam, elder brother of Ramzan, filed a case with Madarganj Police Station (PS) on October 27. Earlier he also lodged a general with the PS on October 23.
The participants urged the law enforcers to rescue him and take action against the criminals immediately.




Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Samiul Alam said police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands flock to watch boat race at Mohammadpur
Human chain demands rescue of missing man
6 killed in separate road mishaps
Sugarcane planting inaugurated
Drug trader jailed in Barishal
People suffer for deplorable roads in Gazipur’s Sreepur
Eleven fined on different charges in two districts
Locals formed a human chain at Khankradaha Mollapara


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft