6 killed in separate road mishaps





CHATTOGRAM: A teacher was killed in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ang Thoi Dewan, 24, son of Pongko Dewan, hailed from Manikchhari Upazila in Khagrachhari. He was an assistant teacher at Terangchhari Government Primary School.

The accident took place in Egaromile area on the Hathazari-Oxygen Highway in the afternoon.

Local sources said a truck, first, hit a private car, when the car was taking U-turn, and, then, a motorcycle carrying Ang Thoi Dewan, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries during undergoing treatment.

CMCH Police Outpost Official Jahirul Alam confirmed the matter of his death.

Hathazari Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector (SI) Kabir said the vehicles were seized and truck driver was detained in this connection.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: An old man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Altab Shikder, 65, was the son of late Sayen Shikder of Dakkhin Birpur Village under Maghi Union in Magura Sadar Upazila.

Police and locals said a passenger-laden trolley, heading to visit Bihari Lal Shikder boat race in the upazila and a motorcycle collided in Fire Service Station area on the Magura-Mohammadpur Road about 1pm, leaving one trolley passenger dead on the spot and two motorcyclists seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the trolley, but its driver fled the scene.

RANGAMATI: Three persons including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were killed in separate road accidents in the district town on Tuesday.

In Garjantoli area, a pick-up van hit a motorcycle about 8pm, leaving two riders dead on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Elvin Chakma of College Gate area, and Mosharraf Hossen of Old Court Building area in the town.

On the other hand, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle in Kutukchari area in the evening, leaving its rider Rubel critically injured.

Later, he died at Rangamati General Hospital.

Rubel was president of Sajek Thana unit BCL, said the district unit President Abdul Jabbar Sujon.

NATORE: A man was killed and his mother injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mukul Ali, 35, was a resident of Ruierbhag Village in the upazila.

The injured Mina Begum is an employee of Pran Factory at Ekdala.

Sadar PS SI Subrata Kumar Mahato said a brick-laden trolley hit a motorcycle carrying Mukul and Mina Begum in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot and his mother injured.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: At least 30 people were injured as a picnic bus turned turtle in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Local sources said a bus, carrying 54 picnickers from Dhaka, overturned in Sapmara area about 8pm after its driver lost its control, leaving 30 injured.

Being informed, fire fighters and police went there and rushed the injured to different hospitals in the district.















