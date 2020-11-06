Sugarcane planting inaugurated

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Nov 5: ASM Mohammad Zakir Hossain, managing director of Setabganj Sugar Mill, inaugurated the sugarcane planting programme for the 2020-2021 season in Durgapur Farm area of the mill on Tuesday.

At that time, Farm Manager of the mill Md Ayub Ali, Durgapur Branch Farm In-charge Md Alamgir Bazlur Rashid, and General Secretary of Bochaganj Press Club Md Samsul Alam were present.

After inauguration, MD ASM Md. Zakir Hossain planted a blackberry sapling at Durgapur Branch Farm.







