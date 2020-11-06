Video
latest
Home Countryside

Sugarcane planting inaugurated

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Nov 5: ASM Mohammad Zakir Hossain, managing director of Setabganj Sugar Mill, inaugurated the sugarcane planting programme for the 2020-2021 season in Durgapur Farm area of the mill on Tuesday.
At that time, Farm Manager of the mill Md Ayub Ali, Durgapur Branch Farm In-charge Md Alamgir Bazlur Rashid, and General Secretary of Bochaganj Press Club Md Samsul Alam were present.
After inauguration, MD ASM Md. Zakir Hossain planted a blackberry sapling at Durgapur Branch Farm.


