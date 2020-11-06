Drug trader jailed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 5: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a drug trader to eight-year rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Tk 20,000, in default, to suffer six more months in jail in a drug case.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rafiqul Islam declared the verdict in absence of the convict Riazul Islam.

Court sources said, a patrol team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 arrested the drug trader along with 20 yaba tablets from Dhamura Bazaar area of Uzirpur Upazila in the district on November 29, 2015.

Ex-Sub-Inspector of Uzirpur Police Station Kamal Pasha submitted charge sheet on August 20, 2016.







