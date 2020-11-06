Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:32 AM
Home Countryside

People suffer for deplorable roads in Gazipur’s Sreepur

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Nov 5: People are suffering for deplorable condition of different rural roads in Sreepur Upazila of the district.
Suffering has mounted as the repairing of a road linking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway has been suspended. Thousands of people use the road along Sufia Cotton Mill at MC Bazaar beside the highway.
In 1998, Gazipur Zila Parishad developed the road through Herring Bone Bond (HBB) system. In 2018, Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) took an initiative for carpeting it. But the repairing work was stopped at one stage. Since then, the road became useless.
The same condition prevails with other village roads, including Chairmanbari Mor-Elimbari Road and Mawna Chowrasta Road.
Pedestrians said despite worse condition of the roads, the authorities are giving assurance only.
According to LGED, there are 1,520 km rural roads in Sreepur. Of these, 450 km are metalled and 61 km HBB. The remaining 1,009 km are earthen.
Industrial units are growing gradually in most areas of Sreepur. But the roads in the localities are not being developed or repaired in planned way. So, the communication suffering is on the rise.
Member of Ward No. 7 of Telihati Union Mobarak Hossen said there are 50 small and medium factories in his ward. More than one lakh people reside here. But necessary roads are not available.
"In the face public question, we have no answer. Highest authorities are giving hope only," he pointed out.
A resident Sadikul Islam of Mawna Uttar Para said the road along Sufia Cotton Mill has been remaining useless for the last two years. But there has been no initiative to make it fit for use. For this, people have to commute through two to three km extra roads.
Another Abdul Aziz of Mulaid Village said the village roads have now become causes of public sufferings. When the matter of development of these roads arises, one office assigns responsibility to another.
"We are not finding out whose responsibility it is," he added.
Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Masudul Islam said repairing works are going on in different roads of Sreepur. Many roads have been damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles and rain. Projects are being prepared for the hazardous roads and the works will begin soon.


