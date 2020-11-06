Video
Home Countryside

Eleven fined on different charges in two districts

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Natore and Cox's Bazar, fined owners of four shops and seven persons on different charges in two days.  
NATORE: Four shop owners were fined Tk 22,000 on different charges in Bagatipara and Singra upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
Assistant Director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in the district Md Shamsul Alam, in a drive at different bazaars of Bagatipara Upazila on Tuesday, fined three businesses Tk 12,000 on different charges.
Local and concerned sources said during the drive, Ananta Store was fined Tk 5,000, Kundu Store Tk 3,000, and Rowshan Enterprise Tk 4,000.
On the other hand, a mobile court here on Tuesday fined a shop owner Tk 10,000 for selling adulterated seeds of different crops at Singra Bazaar of the district.
The fined person is Atiqur Rahman, owner of Krishok Bhai Beez Bhandar at the bazaar.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu confirmed the news and said, being informed she conducted a mobile court at the shop, and fined its owner.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: The Department of Environment (DoE) on Monday fined seven persons Tk 10 lakh for illegally cutting hills in Pekua Upazila of the district.
The fined persons are: Jakaria and his brother Sarwar, Mustaq Ahmed, Sohel, Abu Taiyab, Dalilur Rahman and Sohel. They all are residents of Shilkhali Union in the upazila.
Md Moazzem Hossain, regional director of the DoE, fined them the amount.
He said a syndicate has been cutting hills in Majherghona Village under the union that may damage biodiversity and environment.
The drive against the syndicate will be continued, he added.


