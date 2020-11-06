Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 unnatural deaths in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Two persons died and two others injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Rajshahi, on Wednesday.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A construction worker was electrocuted and two others were injured in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Md Miraz, 32, was the son of Anisul Haque of Char Hasan-Hossen area in the upazila.
Local Councillor of Ward No. 9 under Ramgati Municipality Md Abdur Rahim said Miraz came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under construction shop owned by one Mizanur Rahman of the area, which left him seriously injured.
His co-workers Md Raihan, 35, and Riaz Hossen, 30, were also injured in the incident as they tried to save him.
The injured were rushed to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Noakhali General Hospital.
Later, Miraz died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.  
RAJSHAHI: A man has died of drinking too much liquor in Godagari Upazila of the district.
Deceased Md Selim, 30, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday morning, while two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition.
Selim was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Matikata Village in the upazila, said RMCH Police-Box In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim.
Two other patients are Golam Rabbani, 40, and Ziaur Rahman, 35, residents of Railgate Bhatapara area in Godagari Municipality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands flock to watch boat race at Mohammadpur
Human chain demands rescue of missing man
6 killed in separate road mishaps
Sugarcane planting inaugurated
Drug trader jailed in Barishal
People suffer for deplorable roads in Gazipur’s Sreepur
Eleven fined on different charges in two districts
Locals formed a human chain at Khankradaha Mollapara


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft