2 unnatural deaths in 2 dists





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A construction worker was electrocuted and two others were injured in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Md Miraz, 32, was the son of Anisul Haque of Char Hasan-Hossen area in the upazila.

Local Councillor of Ward No. 9 under Ramgati Municipality Md Abdur Rahim said Miraz came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under construction shop owned by one Mizanur Rahman of the area, which left him seriously injured.

His co-workers Md Raihan, 35, and Riaz Hossen, 30, were also injured in the incident as they tried to save him.

The injured were rushed to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Noakhali General Hospital.

Later, Miraz died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

RAJSHAHI: A man has died of drinking too much liquor in Godagari Upazila of the district.

Deceased Md Selim, 30, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday morning, while two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Selim was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Matikata Village in the upazila, said RMCH Police-Box In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim.

Two other patients are Golam Rabbani, 40, and Ziaur Rahman, 35, residents of Railgate Bhatapara area in Godagari Municipality.















Two persons died and two others injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Rajshahi, on Wednesday.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A construction worker was electrocuted and two others were injured in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Md Miraz, 32, was the son of Anisul Haque of Char Hasan-Hossen area in the upazila.Local Councillor of Ward No. 9 under Ramgati Municipality Md Abdur Rahim said Miraz came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under construction shop owned by one Mizanur Rahman of the area, which left him seriously injured.His co-workers Md Raihan, 35, and Riaz Hossen, 30, were also injured in the incident as they tried to save him.The injured were rushed to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Noakhali General Hospital.Later, Miraz died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.RAJSHAHI: A man has died of drinking too much liquor in Godagari Upazila of the district.Deceased Md Selim, 30, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday morning, while two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition.Selim was the son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Matikata Village in the upazila, said RMCH Police-Box In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim.Two other patients are Golam Rabbani, 40, and Ziaur Rahman, 35, residents of Railgate Bhatapara area in Godagari Municipality.