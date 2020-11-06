Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020
Countryside

Three 'commit suicide' in three districts

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a schoolgirl and a housewife committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Narsingdi and Natore, in three days.
BOGURA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Meem Akhter, 12, was a fourth grader at Kalerpara Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Moktar Hossen of Anarpur-Kochugari Village under Kalerpara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Meem hanged self at night out of huff with her mother.
Being informed, police recovered the body and later, handed it over to the family members.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Akbar Hossen confirmed the incident.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Rumi Akhter, 22, was the wife of Usman of Kamalpur Village in the upazila.
The deceased's mother said her daughter had a quarrel with her husband while talking on mobile phone in the morning. Following this, Rumi hanged self from a tree near their house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Raipura PS SI Dev Dulal confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Saddam Hossain, 16, was the son of Kamal Hossain of Chakpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. He worked in a furniture factory in Bonpara area.
Local sources said Saddam developed a love affair with a girl in the area. As his mother did not accept the relationship, Saddam took poison at his work place at noon.
Sensing the matter, his co-workers rushed him to a local clinic, where Saddam died while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









