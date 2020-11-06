College girl found dead in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Nov 5: Police recovered the hanging body of a college girl from Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Jannatul Jumma Oishi, 18, was the daughter of Md Jakir Gazi of Dakkhin Mazidbaria Village in the upazila. She was an intermediate second-year student at Ayla College in Barguna.

The family members found Oishi's body hanging from the ceiling at her room and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mirzaganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Aminur Rahman confirmed the incident.







