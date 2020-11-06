

Disease-attacked brinjal plants dying at Fulbari

Following the attack, the brinjals and the plants are dying, said farmers.

They had cultivated different vegetables in leased lands targeting to make good profits from early harvesting.

Usually, small farmers in Fulbari Upazila depend on vegetable farming. They grow different vegetables round the year. Their families are running on agriculture. Accordingly, they have cultivated advance vegetables, which are common kitchen items, including brinjal.

A recent visit to Kurushaferusha Jagirtari area in Naodanga Union found a grower Ayub Ali cultivated brinjal in 1.5-bigha land taking loan worth Tk 40,000 to 50,000. But the brinjal plants in one-bigha land have died.

Besides, brinjal plants of others like Mokbul Hossain, Ekramul Haque, Pocha Mia, Shafiqul Islam, Ershadul Haque and Aminul Islam in eight to 10 bighas of land have also rotted. Now they are worried about repaying their loans.

Ayub Ali said, despite informing the agriculture office's assistant agriculture officer, he did not get any effective advice. Later, on the advice of some medicine companies, he sprayed different medicines, but these did not work.

He also said this year the price of brinjal is good. Per maund is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,500. But huge damage has occurred with the rotting of the brinjal plants. Now, he is worried about repaying the loan.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, after receiving training on brinjal farming, its farming has been encouraged and many have become self-reliant.

According to him, in the Kharip-2 and this season, brinjal has been cultivated in 110 hectares in the upazila. Till now, many growers are cultivating brinjal, and this year's price of the product is also good.

"Yet the growers did not inform us that brinjal plants are rotting. I came to know it through you. I will send upazila assistant agriculture officer. If necessary I myself will go," he also said.

He, however, assured that the affected farmers will be given different facilities from the agriculture department.















FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 5: Growers are worried for disease attack in brinjal plants at Fulbari Upazila of the district.Following the attack, the brinjals and the plants are dying, said farmers.They had cultivated different vegetables in leased lands targeting to make good profits from early harvesting.Usually, small farmers in Fulbari Upazila depend on vegetable farming. They grow different vegetables round the year. Their families are running on agriculture. Accordingly, they have cultivated advance vegetables, which are common kitchen items, including brinjal.A recent visit to Kurushaferusha Jagirtari area in Naodanga Union found a grower Ayub Ali cultivated brinjal in 1.5-bigha land taking loan worth Tk 40,000 to 50,000. But the brinjal plants in one-bigha land have died.Besides, brinjal plants of others like Mokbul Hossain, Ekramul Haque, Pocha Mia, Shafiqul Islam, Ershadul Haque and Aminul Islam in eight to 10 bighas of land have also rotted. Now they are worried about repaying their loans.Ayub Ali said, despite informing the agriculture office's assistant agriculture officer, he did not get any effective advice. Later, on the advice of some medicine companies, he sprayed different medicines, but these did not work.He also said this year the price of brinjal is good. Per maund is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,500. But huge damage has occurred with the rotting of the brinjal plants. Now, he is worried about repaying the loan.Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, after receiving training on brinjal farming, its farming has been encouraged and many have become self-reliant.According to him, in the Kharip-2 and this season, brinjal has been cultivated in 110 hectares in the upazila. Till now, many growers are cultivating brinjal, and this year's price of the product is also good."Yet the growers did not inform us that brinjal plants are rotting. I came to know it through you. I will send upazila assistant agriculture officer. If necessary I myself will go," he also said.He, however, assured that the affected farmers will be given different facilities from the agriculture department.