Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:32 AM
Home Foreign News

Smoking banned in public spaces

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SEOUL, Nov 5: North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly on Wednesday introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with "hygienic living environments," state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
The tobacco-prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of North Koreans by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes, KCNA quoted the legislature as saying.
The law stipulates that smoking is banned in specific venues, such as political and ideological education centres, theatres and cinemas and medical and public health facilities, KCNA said. North Korea has high rates of smoking tobacco, with 43.9% of the male population smokers as of 2013, according to the World Health Organization.    -REUTERS


