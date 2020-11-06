Video
‘France not fighting Islam’

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PARIS, Nov 5: French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country is fighting "Islamist separatism, never Islam", responding to a Financial Times article that he claimed misquoted him and has since been removed from the newspaper's website.
In a letter to the editor published Wednesday, Macron said the British paper had accused him of "stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion towards them".
"I will not allow anybody to claim that France, or its government, is fostering racism against Muslims," he said. An opinion article written by a Financial Times correspondent published Tuesday alleged that Macron's condemnation of "Islamic separatism" risked fostering a "hostile environment" for French Muslims.    -AFP


