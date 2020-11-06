Twitter, FB flag Trump posts





WASHINGTON, Nov 5: Twitter and Facebook moved on Wednesday to curb the reach of President Donald Trump's posts questioning the vote-counting process as a battle over the knife-edge US election spilled into social media.Twitter and Facebook acted after saying the president violated platform rules in claiming ballot irregularities from Tuesday's vote. Trump alleged that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.Twitter's action made the comments less visible, and users seeking to read the post were required to click through a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading."A Twitter spokesperson said the action was taken "in line with our Civic Integrity Policy," and would "significantly restrict engagements" with the tweet. -AFP