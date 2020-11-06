Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020
Fresh curbs for England and Italy as US sets new virus case record

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, Nov 5: England's 56 million people joined much of western Europe in a second coronavirus lockdown Thursday, as the United States set a fresh daily record with close to 100,000 new infections.
European governments are struggling to contain a fresh wave of the pandemic, which has now infected more than 11 million across the continent.
The new stay-at-home orders from London came as Denmark said it would cull its entire population of more than 15 million minks after a mutation of the virus was found to have spread to people from the otter-like mammals.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an England-wide shutdown as daily death tolls hit their worst levels since May and with warnings that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
It prompted crowds across the nation to queue outside soon-to-close shops, book a last-minute haircut or head to the pub for a final pint, as business owners fretted over the impact of the lockdown on their bottom line.
"We will be paying this off for years," said Joe Curran, landlord of The Queen's Head pub in central London. "This lockdown will cost us thousands on top of the thousands so far."    -AFP


