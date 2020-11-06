Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal





The Election Day development was the latest dizzying twist in a legal battle over the controversial rule that the Trump administration argues helps ensure those who are self-sufficient come to the country.

On Monday, US District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago struck down the rule and US Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped applying it to pending applications. Government attorneys appealed, and the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on the ruling the next day, allowing the restrictions to take effect again.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said on Wednesday that the agency would immediately restart applying the rule to pending cases, but not "re-adjudicate any applications or petitions that were approved" in light of Monday's decision. -AP















WASHINGTON, Nov 5: A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case.The Election Day development was the latest dizzying twist in a legal battle over the controversial rule that the Trump administration argues helps ensure those who are self-sufficient come to the country.On Monday, US District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago struck down the rule and US Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped applying it to pending applications. Government attorneys appealed, and the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on the ruling the next day, allowing the restrictions to take effect again.USCIS spokesman Matthew Bourke said on Wednesday that the agency would immediately restart applying the rule to pending cases, but not "re-adjudicate any applications or petitions that were approved" in light of Monday's decision. -AP