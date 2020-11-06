As Suu Kyi denies genocide, opponents up anti-Rohingya rhetoric





There was global revulsion at military-backed operations in 2017 that saw hundreds of thousands of people flee burning villages into the squalor of refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The horrifying violence -- including widespread reports of murder and rape -- has left Suu Kyi's international reputation in tatters and sees Myanmar facing genocide charges at the UN's top court.

But Than Htay, leader of the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), insists Myanmar has nothing to be sorry for.

"I cannot accept useless people in our country," Than Htay told AFP of the stateless Rohingya.

The USDP is the main opposition group standing against Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party in this week's polls, Myanmar's second after emerging from outright military rule in 2011.

Than Htay told a campaign rally he was free of "Muslim or Chinese" blood, while his deputy slurred an NLD Muslim candidate, according to local news site Myanmar Now.

USDP supporters even created a parody of an NLD anthem, claiming Suu Kyi's party had welcomed "Bengali Muslims as if they were gods".

Stripped of citizenship and rights over decades, the Rohingya are widely referred to in Myanmar by the pejorative term "Bengali", implying they are illegal immigrants.

The uncompromising campaign rhetoric shows that anti-Muslim rhetoric in mainly Buddhist Myanmar remains "fair game", Yangon-based analyst Khin Zaw Win told AFP.

"There is no danger for political parties to speak out against either the Rohingya or Muslims in general," he said. -AF















