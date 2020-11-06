Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

As Suu Kyi denies genocide, opponents up anti-Rohingya rhetoric

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NAYPYIDAW, Nov 5: As Aung San Suu Kyi is vilified internationally for denying genocide against the Rohingya, her opponents in Sunday's Myanmar election are ramping up the rhetoric against the Muslim minority.
There was global revulsion at military-backed operations in 2017 that saw hundreds of thousands of people flee burning villages into the squalor of refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.
The horrifying violence -- including widespread reports of murder and rape -- has left Suu Kyi's international reputation in tatters and sees Myanmar facing genocide charges at the UN's top court.
But Than Htay, leader of the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), insists Myanmar has nothing to be sorry for.
"I cannot accept useless people in our country," Than Htay told AFP of the stateless Rohingya.
The USDP is the main opposition group standing against Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party in this week's polls, Myanmar's second after emerging from outright military rule in 2011.
Than Htay told a campaign rally he was free of "Muslim or Chinese" blood, while his deputy slurred an NLD Muslim candidate, according to local news site Myanmar Now.
USDP supporters even created a parody of an NLD anthem, claiming Suu Kyi's party had welcomed "Bengali Muslims as if they were gods".
Stripped of citizenship and rights over decades, the Rohingya are widely referred to in Myanmar by the pejorative term "Bengali", implying they are illegal immigrants.
The uncompromising campaign rhetoric shows that anti-Muslim rhetoric in mainly Buddhist Myanmar remains "fair game", Yangon-based analyst Khin Zaw Win told AFP.
"There is no danger for political parties to speak out against either the Rohingya or Muslims in general," he said.    -AF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smoking banned in public spaces
‘France not fighting Islam’
Twitter, FB flag Trump posts
Fresh curbs for England and Italy as US sets new virus case record
Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal
EU calls for halt to Israeli demolition of Palestinian buildings
As Suu Kyi denies genocide, opponents up anti-Rohingya rhetoric
US SC may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump’s threat


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft