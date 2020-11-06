Video
US SC may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump’s threat

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, Nov 5: While President Donald Trump wants the US Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, it may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said.
They said it was doubtful that courts would entertain a bid by Trump to stop the counting of ballots that were received before or on Election Day, or that any dispute a court might handle would change the trajectory of the race in closely fought states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania.
With ballots still being counted in many states in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump made an appearance at the White House and falsely declared victory against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Trump railed against voting by mail during the election campaign, saying without providing evidence that it led to fraud, which is rare in US elections. Sticking to that theme, Trump said: "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."
Trump did not provide any evidence to back up his claim of fraud or detail what litigation he would pursue at the Supreme Court. Later in the day, his campaign filed to intervene in a case already pending at the Supreme Court seeking to block late arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
The Trump campaign and other Republicans have also filed various complaints in other states, including an attempt to stop votes being counted in Michigan.
As of Wednesday evening, the election still hung in the balance. A handful of closely contested states could decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, as a large number of mail-in ballots cast amid the coronavirus pandemic appears to have drawn out the process.
However, legal experts said that while there could be objections to particular ballots or voting and counting procedures, it was unclear if such disputes would determine the final outcome.
Ned Foley, an election law expert at Ohio State University, said the current election does not have the ingredients that would create a situation like in the 2000 presidential race, when the Supreme Court ended a recount in George W Bush's favour against Democrat Al Gore.
"It's extremely early on but at the moment it doesn't seem apparent how this would end up where the US Supreme Court would be decisive," Foley said.    -REUTERS


