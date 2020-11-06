IAFM hosts workshop on Smart Phone Film Making





The workshop will continue up to November 22.

Learners will be able to equip with every pros and cons of Smart Phone filming including camera techniques, sound control and recording alongside film editing using their Communication Assisting Device (CAD).









Qualified directors after evaluation will get grant for their next film and also will get scope of projection and distribution on global online platforms.

Former Pune Film Institute teacher Anirban Dutta with Sangjukta Sharma, alumni of the PFI, will conduct the workshop.

Online platform amadercinema.com will coordinate the whole process. For further details everyone can visit the official facebook page of IFM: (https://www.facebook.com/iafm.edu.bd/ and to register in the event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/ 658988278377636/.

