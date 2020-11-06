Training on C-19 preparedness





Prisons Department and Dhaka Ahsania Mission organised the training with the support of the Department of Security Services, Ministry of Home Affairs and GIZ Bangladesh.

German Government and the British Government funded the training, says a press release.

The training started on July 1, 2020 and provided training to 341 prison officers and employees through a total of 173 batches.

The curriculum for the training was jointly developed by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission and the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC).

Additional Secretary of the Security Services Division of Home Ministry Md. Khairul Alam Sheikh was present as the chief guest while Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md. Mominur Rahman Mamun was present as special guest at the closing ceremony of the training.

Chief Guest said that under the direction of Prime Minister and the dedicated efforts and timely steps of Home Minister, the Security Services Department of the Ministry took various steps at the outset of Corona epidemic and has played a very important role.

The training has also increased the morale of the prison staffs to deal with the current situation as well as health protection which will play an important role in fulfilling their responsibilities.















