Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:31 AM
Chelsea cruise as Werner's penalty double sinks Rennes

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Chelsea's English defender Reece James (R) jumps against Rennes' Brazilian defender Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevao (L) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Chelsea and Rennes at Stamford Bridge in London on November 4, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, NOV 5: Frank Lampard praised Jorginho's professionalism after the Italian gave penalty duties to Timo Werner as Chelsea powered to a 3-0 win against 10-man Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Werner netted twice from the spot before half-time at Stamford Bridge after Rennes defender Dalbert conceded both penalties.
Dalbert was sent off after the second penalty and Chelsea made the most of their numerical advantage to score again through Tammy Abraham early in the second half.
Werner has taken over from Jorginho as Chelsea's penalty taker after the midfielder's recent misses and Lampard was pleased with the way he handled the change.
"It was not an easy decision, because Jorginho has been pretty faultless for us," Lampard said.
"Timo came in and scored one in our last European game. I had a conversation with Jorginho and his answer was perfect for a professional. He doesn't care who takes them, he just wants us to score.
"Timo is the taker at the moment, and he took them emphatically, so I'm happy."
Lampard's side are top of Group E with seven points after three games and look well set to qualify for the last 16.




Chelsea have started a Champions League campaign with three consecutive clean-sheets in the group stage for the first time since 2009-10.
As well as keeping five successive clean-sheets in all competitions for the first time in 10 years, banishing the defensive problems that ailed them earlier this season, the Blues have scored 10 goals in their last three games.
The combination of a well-drilled defence and a potent attack is a welcome sight for Lampard, who has been working overtime to find the right formula after spending over £200 million ($259 million) on new signings in the close-season.
"Those stats and runs are great, but you cannot come off them at all, so that is why I am pleased we saw it through to the end of the game," Lampard said. "We deserved it. We are working as a collective and we have to keep that base."    -AFP



