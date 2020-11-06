Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Players concerned over Qatar trip for Asian Champions League, union says

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

HONG KONG, NOV 5: Global footballers union FIFPRO has accused the Asian Football Confederation of failing to consult players before moving Champions League games to Qatar, saying some had voiced concerns over making the trip during the pandemic.
FIFPRO said it was "disappointed and concerned" about the lack of consultation, adding that players had complained about the risks of travelling and about quarantine periods that will interfere with family life, games and training.
The delayed AFC Champions League East competition, featuring clubs from Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand, will run from November 18 to December 4 in a bio-secure "bubble" in Qatar, followed by knockout games leading up to the final in Doha on December 19.
"FIFPRO is disappointed and concerned by the lack of consultation of professional footballers in the scheduling of the AFC Champions League in Qatar and the planning of Covid-19 protocols," a statement said.
"These matters have implications for their mental and physical health as well as their participation in domestic leagues."
The global players union and affiliated associations in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand, which represent 12 of the 16 clubs involved, were not consulted about the arrangements, FIFPRO said.
"Furthermore, we have not received any information about the outbreak of Covid-19 in the tournament's so-called 'medical bubble' during the western AFC region competition in September," it added.
Saudi giants Al Hilal were kicked out of the Champions League West competition in Qatar after 30 players and staff tested positive, leaving them unable to name the minimum 13-player match-day squad. The AFC defended the bio-security arrangements in Qatar at the time, saying there had been "no transmission of Covid-19 between two competing teams throughout the matches".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise as Werner's penalty double sinks Rennes
Players concerned over Qatar trip for Asian Champions League, union says
Maradona recovering well after brain surgery: Doctor
Barca, Juve win in Champions League as woeful ManU beaten
Rafael Nadal notches 1,000th win
Mahmudul elated to get a bat as gift from Mahmudullah
Shakib not concern about captaincy but to start where he left off
Salahuddin not worried about Shakib's fitness


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft