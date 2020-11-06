Maradona recovering well after brain surgery: Doctor



OLIVOS, NOV 5: Doctors treating Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who had successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot, are "amazed" at the rate of his recovery, his physician said Wednesday.Surgeons at a private clinic in Buenos Aires spent 80 minutes removing the clot on Tuesday night."I just saw him, he's switched on, in a very good mood. We are amazed at how he's healing," said the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, who provided an update on the 60-year-old's condition."But we have to be careful because we are still in the post-operative period," he cautioned."It is clear that he has no neurological complications," said Luque, speaking to reporters through a mask."There are other parameters that we are waiting to evaluate, because it is still very early. But the recovery is excellent."The comments sparked loud cheering and chanting from fans of Maradona who have hung banners depicting his glory day outside the clinic."Once more his health has played a trick on him but he has antibodies to recover with the help of the people," fan Oscar Medina told AFP.World Cup winner Maradona had been taken to hospital in La Plata -- where he is the coach of top-flight side Gimnasia y Esgrima -- on Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell. A scan revealed the blood clot, and on Tuesday he was transferred to the clinic in a northern neighborhood of the capital. -AFP