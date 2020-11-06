

Mahmudul elated to get a bat as gift from Mahmudullah

Apart from gaining the experience, he was also elated to get a bat as a gift from his captain Mahmudullah Riyad who led the team Mahmudullah XI.

Mahmudullah basically gifted the bat to Joy as he was able to execute a plan in the middle in a particular match of the BCB President's Cup. Mahmudullah's team eventually became champions of the BCB President's Cup.

"In fact, I got a chance in three matches. I tried to use as much as I could. We were able to share the dressing room with the senior players and we had a lot of experience. We also became champions. We have been able to gather a lot of experience from them," Mahmudul Hasan Joy said here today.

"In a particular match, we had our team plan that I would bat at number four. So, Mahmudullah bhai suddenly came to me and said can you bat three? I said yes bhai I can. He just gave me the plan that 'you just would make the new ball a little bit old by playing stubbornly. Then we will do the rest," he added.

He went on to say: "It's actually very exciting for me because I was able to succeed in the plan he gave me. He then gifted me a bat at the end of the match."

Mahmudul Hasan Joy said he got the first hand experience of a difference between the senior team and Under-19 team by playing in the BCB President's Cup.

"The difference is huge because it was under-19 and it was a game with the seniors of the national team. So, a lot of things we've learned and experienced," he said.

He is now HP camp with other players and said he tried to learn as many things as he could.

"We are from under-19. We are about 12-13 people here from under-19. This is our new camp. So here we will try to move forward by making further improvements in technical matters," he said.

He also had a lot of praise for the HP coach Toby Radford.

"He (Radford) is showing us new techniques. So, we are putting more emphasis on that. If we can be strong in that, then we will do something better in the future." -BSS



















