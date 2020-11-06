Shakib not concern about captaincy but to start where he left off





Shakib Al Hasan will start his post-ban career with the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November. He disclosed his target and plan of actions for his return.

"My initial target is to reach where I left and do something better than that," he told while giving answer of questions of fan and journalists on Wednesday. "I like to thank those who stayed beside me during my bad days, supported me. I must try to give you even better return," he assured.

T20 World Cup 2020 was postponed due to ongoing outbreak and the world will witness three cricket World Cups in three consecutive years, two of which will be held in neighbouring country India. Bangladesh think tank must be planning for the events and Shakib also might have some targets.

"Our team must have a plan regarding World Cup 2023 since India will host the event. Every individual also work according to their respective plans. Nobody could go with plan due to corona outbreak gap. I'm sure they will start taking preparation keeping World Cup in mind soon after resuming international cricket," he told.

In order to make long term plan, pipelined and rising stars are kept in consideration on priority basis but Shakib doesn't believe such theories. He rather emphasizes on form and performances. "New and old faces are not important to me in building team rather performance should get priority here. And players, who deserve chance, should get the call. A processing plan must to have by which we can determine our probable team for next two T20 World Cups or the structure of our ODI World Cup team," said Shakib.

The statistics of Bangladesh in 20-over game is not rich. Is Bangladesh making special plan for it? "The beauty of the T20i format is nobody is favourite here. Any team can beat any opponent here in a given day. It gives us confidence. Since we played a lot of T20 cricket in recent times, so I think we are now a better T20i side comparing to 2015 and 2016 performances. Now we can read the match temperament," he disclosed his belief.

The darling child of the game is showered with lot of happy moments as a cricketer but he thinks that his best moment of career is not yet come. He said, "Best moment is yet to come. World Cup win for Bangladesh will be the best moment of my life, whether it's an ODI or T20i format".

"However, winning Test match against Australia and my last World Cup performances are the best moments so far from my individual perspective," he pointed out.















