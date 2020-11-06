Salahuddin not worried about Shakib's fitness





Targeting the Sri Lanka series, Shakib came back to the country some days ago and practiced under Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. Later, he went back to the USA after the series got postponed.

Based on first hand experience about the all-rounder, Salahuddin said, Shakib has been in good shape to return to cricket.

"I am feeling nice that he will start playing cricket again. I don't know what he did in the USA but when he was here before, his fitness was very good," Salahuddin told the reporters on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 113 players name including Shakib to attend a fitness test on November 9 for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Salahuddin said the fitness test should not be a problem for Shakib.

"If he worked with fitness in the USA, I think it would be an advantage for him to pass a fitness test. And I am not too worried about his game. I believe today or tomorrow he will return to the previous form," he said.

Salahuddin however came to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to work with Tamim Iqbal. He said he didn't have any conversation with Shakib to start work with him again.

"I haven't talked to him [Shakib] about this yet. Since he is now under the board, he will discuss with the board and decide how to practice. Honestly, I didn't talk about it. The last time we talked 5-6 days ago but there was no conversation about the game," he said.

"I'm basically coming for Tamim. You can say regular check up. I am coming here to see in what situation he is now, this is not that I am coming to teach." -BSS















