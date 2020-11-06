Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lankan president 'clears' LPL to be held in country

Players can train in biobubble during 7-day quarantine

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
BIPIN DANI

The President of Sri Lanka has "cleared" the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including the president Shammi Silva, the tournament director Ravin Wickeramratne met the president on Thursday morning and in the meeting the hon. president Gotabaya Rajapaksa cleared the tournament.
The meeting was also attended by the health ministry officials and country's sports minister Namal Rajapaksha.
"The President was keen to have the event be staged in the country and backed the sports activities be brought to normal", the source, who was present at the meeting confirmed.
It has also been decided that only the 7-day quarantine will be required for the players and during this period also, the players would be able to have training inside the biobubble.
"The health ministry will now issue further guidelines whether the players coming from overseas need to confine in the room for 1 or 2-days during this 7-day period".
All matches will be played at one venue-Hambantota.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise as Werner's penalty double sinks Rennes
Players concerned over Qatar trip for Asian Champions League, union says
Maradona recovering well after brain surgery: Doctor
Barca, Juve win in Champions League as woeful ManU beaten
Rafael Nadal notches 1,000th win
Mahmudul elated to get a bat as gift from Mahmudullah
Shakib not concern about captaincy but to start where he left off
Salahuddin not worried about Shakib's fitness


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft