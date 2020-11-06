Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zahid Ahsan distributes prizes of Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell,MP, today distributed the prizes to champions and runners-up teams of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition (men's) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium on Thursday.
Bangladesh Police Handball Club clinched the title of Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition beating Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party by 31-26 goals in the final held on Wednesday, said a Bangladesh Handball Federation press release today.
Shohag Hossain of Police Handball team was adjudged the best player in the competition after he emerged as the highest scorer with 14 goals in the final.
It was the maiden title for the Police team in the Federation Cup after the competition started in 1988.
Orient Bread managing
director Mahbub-Uj-Zaman was present there as the special
 guest in the prize distribution ceremony.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise as Werner's penalty double sinks Rennes
Players concerned over Qatar trip for Asian Champions League, union says
Maradona recovering well after brain surgery: Doctor
Barca, Juve win in Champions League as woeful ManU beaten
Rafael Nadal notches 1,000th win
Mahmudul elated to get a bat as gift from Mahmudullah
Shakib not concern about captaincy but to start where he left off
Salahuddin not worried about Shakib's fitness


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft