Zahid Ahsan distributes prizes of Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell,MP, today distributed the prizes to champions and runners-up teams of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition (men's) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium on Thursday.Bangladesh Police Handball Club clinched the title of Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition beating Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party by 31-26 goals in the final held on Wednesday, said a Bangladesh Handball Federation press release today.Shohag Hossain of Police Handball team was adjudged the best player in the competition after he emerged as the highest scorer with 14 goals in the final.It was the maiden title for the Police team in the Federation Cup after the competition started in 1988.Orient Bread managingdirector Mahbub-Uj-Zaman was present there as the specialguest in the prize distribution ceremony. -BSS