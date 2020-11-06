

Jahanara shines in Women's T20 Challenge opener

The win however helped Velocity take a revenge of the defeat against Supernovas in the last year's final.

Being sent to bat first, Supernovas were restricted to 126-8, which Velocity overhauled with a ball to spare, making 129-5.

Ekta Bisht was the wrecker-in-chief with 3-22 while Jahanara grabbed 2-27. Leigh Kasperek also took two wickets for Velocity.

Even though Ekta was the highest wicket-taker, Jahanara claimed two stalwarts of Supernovas, who seemed to take the match away from Velocity.

Jahanara's wicket included Chamari Atapattu, who was the highest run scorer of Supernovas with 44 runs. Apart from that, she also dismissed Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 31 and looked set to ruin Velocity's bowling attack.

However Shusma Verma was the highest run scorer for Velocity with 34 while Veda Krishnamurthy made 29. They contributed also in the side's five-wicket victory. -BSS

















Bangladeshi pacer Jahanara Alam showed her brilliant performance again claiming two wickets in Velocity's five-wicket victory against defending champions Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge, considered as Women's IPL at Sharjah on Wednesday.The win however helped Velocity take a revenge of the defeat against Supernovas in the last year's final.Being sent to bat first, Supernovas were restricted to 126-8, which Velocity overhauled with a ball to spare, making 129-5.Ekta Bisht was the wrecker-in-chief with 3-22 while Jahanara grabbed 2-27. Leigh Kasperek also took two wickets for Velocity.Even though Ekta was the highest wicket-taker, Jahanara claimed two stalwarts of Supernovas, who seemed to take the match away from Velocity.Jahanara's wicket included Chamari Atapattu, who was the highest run scorer of Supernovas with 44 runs. Apart from that, she also dismissed Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 31 and looked set to ruin Velocity's bowling attack.However Shusma Verma was the highest run scorer for Velocity with 34 while Veda Krishnamurthy made 29. They contributed also in the side's five-wicket victory. -BSS